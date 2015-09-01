UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Galatasaray :
* To receive 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) from F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A. (Inter) for temporarily transfer of Alex Nicolao Telles for 2015-2016 season
* Additionally Inter to have call option to buy the player for 8.5 million euros until July 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.