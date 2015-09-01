UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Intends to integrate production volumes of Meise production facility in Courcelles waffle facility
* Transfer has allowed company to develop a short term solution and guaranteed supply
* Next to this the company has developed several alternatives to ensure the complete waffle production in-house
* Will have to proceed with the collective dismissal of 66 workers and 5 employees
* Production facility at Meise was totally destroyed by fire on June 3 and will not be rebuild
Source text: bit.ly/1ifS8I4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.