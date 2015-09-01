Sept 1 Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Intends to integrate production volumes of Meise production facility in Courcelles waffle facility

* Transfer has allowed company to develop a short term solution and guaranteed supply

* Next to this the company has developed several alternatives to ensure the complete waffle production in-house

* Will have to proceed with the collective dismissal of 66 workers and 5 employees

* Production facility at Meise was totally destroyed by fire on June 3 and will not be rebuild

