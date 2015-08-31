Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Atende SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 95.7 million zlotys ($25.4 million) versus 74.4 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 2.7 million zlotys versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss is 1.6 million zlotys versus a loss of 656,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7737 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order