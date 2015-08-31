Aug 31 Hellenic Sugar Industry SA :

* Approves share capital decrease by 0.43 euros per share to offset losses, new share par value at 0.30 euros per share

* Approves share capital increase by 36.44 million euros ($40.80 million) by issuing 121,462,407 shares of 0.30 euros nominal value

