BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Braster SA :
* Reports Q2 net loss of 832,000 zlotys ($220,830.24) versus a loss of 823,000 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7676 zlotys)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.