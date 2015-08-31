BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Mabion SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($531,420.22) versus loss of 1.8 million zlotys year on year
* H1 operating loss is 2.0 million zlotys versus loss of 1.7 million zlotys year on year
* H1 revenue is 2.7 million zlotys versus 576,000 zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1FcHE1d Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.