Aug 31 K2 Internet SA :

* Reports Q2 net profit of 487,000 zlotys ($129,442.10) versus loss of 296,000 zlotys year on year

* Q2 revenue is 21.9 million zlotys versus 20.4 million zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1Ui5y7z Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)