BRIEF-China ITS Holdings says fy profit attributable was RMB75.5 mln
* FY revenue increased by approximately rmb208.3 million to approximately rmb2.53 billion
Aug 31 ATM Grupa SA
* Reports H1 net profit of 7.3 million zlotys ($1.94 million) versus 6.3 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit is 7.5 million zlotys versus 5.1 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue is 74.3 million zlotys versus 62.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JHeKLO Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results