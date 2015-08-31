Aug 31 SMT SA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 8.4 million zlotys ($2.23 million) versus 17.1 million zlotys year on year

* H1 revenue is 142.6 million zlotys versus 111.4 million zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1O3Zokg Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)