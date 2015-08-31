BRIEF-China ITS Holdings says fy profit attributable was RMB75.5 mln
* FY revenue increased by approximately rmb208.3 million to approximately rmb2.53 billion
Aug 31 SMT SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 8.4 million zlotys ($2.23 million) versus 17.1 million zlotys year on year
* H1 revenue is 142.6 million zlotys versus 111.4 million zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1O3Zokg Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue increased by approximately rmb208.3 million to approximately rmb2.53 billion
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results