BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Medicalgorithmics SA :
* Signs letter of intent to acquire controlling stake in Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC based in Texas, USA Source text: bit.ly/1N4Vhr3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.