BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 PZ Cormay SA :
* H1 revenue 21.3 million zlotys ($5.7 million) versus 53.4 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 4.5 million zlotys versus loss of 6.6 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus loss of 7.7 million zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1hs6qom Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.