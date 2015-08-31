Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Hubstyle SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 7.3 million zlotys ($1.94 million) versus loss of 663,000 zlotys year on year
* H1 revenue is 5.6 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 4.8 million zlotys year on year Source text: bit.ly/1NJ9R7G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7705 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order