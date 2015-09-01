Sept 1 HIAG Immobilien Holding AG :
* H1 property income increases by 7.4 percent to 25.1
million Swiss francs ($26.11 million)
* Says H1 generated 24.2 million Swiss francs in earnings
* H1 operating income prior to revaluation increases by 9.0
percent to 26.2 million Swiss francs
* H1 net income is 24.2 million Swiss francs
* Continues to aim for an increase in property income
without acquisitions of about 4 percent and an increase in
operating income (without revaluation and acquisitions) of about
6 percent for 2015 business year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)