Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Valtech SA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 2.0 million euros ($2.3 million) versus loss of 0.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 adjusted EBITDA is 6.8 million euros versus 4.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 87.6 million versus 67.8 million a year ago
* Says aims for full year the revenue growth above 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin from 7.5 percent to to 8 percent Source text: bit.ly/1VsZS7O Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order