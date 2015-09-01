UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Grand Parade Investments Ltd
* Will identify and unlock synergies between its investments in burger king and spur
* Fy headline earnings per share 10.53 cents versus 3.17 cents year ago
* A fy 20.0 cents ordinary dividend per share was declared
* Fy revenue 502.0 million rand versus 135.0 million rand year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.