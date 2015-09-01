Sept 1 Mustek Ltd

* Fy revenue up 11.5 pct to r5.31 billion

* Fy mustek's headline earnings is 24.2 pct higher at 125.05 cents per share

* Fy dividend per share up 25.0 pct to 35.00 cents

* Fy net asset value per share up 11.7% to 959.00 cents