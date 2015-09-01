Sept 1 Symetis SA:

* Announces its intention to float its shares and list on SIX Swiss Exchange in 2015

* Offering of primary shares to raise approximately 80 million Swiss francs ($83 million), excluding 15 pct over-allotment option

* Commitment of existing investors to subscribe for 15 million Swiss francs in offering ($1 = 0.9599 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)