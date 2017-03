Sept 1 Metinvest BV :

* Says it has completed final drawdown under a 25 million 10-year buyer credit facility covered by Euler Hermes Deutschland AG, German export credit insurance agency

* The facility bears an interest margin of 1.95 pct per annum

* The funds will be used to finance the construction of a pulverised coal injection (PCI) unit by Kuettner GmbH & Co. KG, a German industrial manufacturer, at one of Metinvest's steelmaking facilities Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)