Sept 1 Antofagasta Plc

* Agreed with Marubeni Corporation to contribute Encuentro Mining Properties in Centinela Mining District to Minera Centinela

* Can require Centinela to buy, exploit some mining concessions, mineral rights in centinela mining district, if steps, including feasibility study, are completed

* Marubeni agreed to allow antofagasta to merger of encuentro with Centinela in advance of completing feasibility study for sulphide project

* Since consideration is deferred and yet to be calculated, Antofagasta is still considering how any proceeds will be applied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)