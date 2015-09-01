Sept 1 Antofagasta Plc
* Agreed with Marubeni Corporation to contribute Encuentro
Mining Properties in Centinela Mining District to Minera
Centinela
* Can require Centinela to buy, exploit some mining
concessions, mineral rights in centinela mining district, if
steps, including feasibility study, are completed
* Marubeni agreed to allow antofagasta to merger of
encuentro with Centinela in advance of completing feasibility
study for sulphide project
* Since consideration is deferred and yet to be calculated,
Antofagasta is still considering how any proceeds will be
applied
