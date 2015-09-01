Sept 1 Baltika AS

* Says consolidated sales revenue for August totalled 3.98 million euros ($4.50 million), decreasing by 19 pct compared to same period last year

* Says decrease in revenue was caused by especially warm weather in this year August compared to usual and thus customers' low interest in autumn collections Source text for Eikon:

