Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Ecotel Communication AG
* Receives contract from Hochtief Solutions AG, unit of Hochtief
* Contract for the secure networking of corporate locations and construction sites in the form of an MPLS-based virtual private networks (VPN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order