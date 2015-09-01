Sept 1 Mr Price Group :

* For 21 weeks ended Aug.22 recorded total sales growth of 9.0 pct (comparable sales growth: 4.6 pct) over corresponding period in prior year

* Targeting improved sales performance for FY remainder which has less challenging comparative sales growth base of 12.5 pct

* Sales growth also impacted by low levels of consumer confidence, some poor fashion calls and very late onset of winter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)