UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Enervit SpA :
* Buys 10.47 percent stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB (Slorfeldt), a company distributing Enervit products in Sweden and Norway
* Acquires stake in Slorfeldt Trading AB via reserved capital increase for total 150,000 euros ($168,960.00)
* Agreement with Slorfeldt Trading AB envisages put & call options on given Slorfeldt productivity to be exercized by June 30, 2017 to buy a majority stake in Slorfeldt
* Agreement envisages further put & call options for the acquisition by Enervit of 100 percent stake in Slorfeldt
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.