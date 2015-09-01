Sept 1 Aer Lingus Group Plc :

* Resignation of Colm Barrington, Montie Brewer, Laurence Crowley, Emer Gilvarry, John Hartnett, Nigel Northridge, Frank O'connor, Nicola Shaw, William Slattery, Nicolás Villén from the office of director of co

* Appointment of William Walsh as a director of company

* Changes effective as of date of this announcement

* Resignations and appointment take effect subsequent to acquisition by International Consolidated Airlines Group