BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
Sept 1 Altamir SCA :
* H1 gross operating income 63.2 million euros ($71.2 million) versus 56.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 51.3 million euros versus 48.1 million euros a year ago
* Net asset value per share stood at 16.95 euros as of June 30, 2015, after payment of a dividend of 0.50 euros per share, versus 16.04 euros as of December 31, 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1N0n4aG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, March 22 Canada plans to have its infrastructure bank, a key initiative set up to facilitate private financing for infrastructure projects, open for business by the end of the year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in his federal budget on Wednesday.