Sept 1 Sefton Resources Inc :

* Bankruptcy court has confirmed hearing set for 1- 2 October 2015

* Hearing date set to hear merits of bankruptcy petition by James Ellerton, former executive chairman, and affiliates

* Company believes Ellerton's petition to bankruptcy court to be without merit

* Post hearing, co intends to pursue Ellerton for fees, costs and monies owed to company from his time as executive chairman