UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
Sept 1 Sefton Resources Inc :
* Bankruptcy court has confirmed hearing set for 1- 2 October 2015
* Hearing date set to hear merits of bankruptcy petition by James Ellerton, former executive chairman, and affiliates
* Company believes Ellerton's petition to bankruptcy court to be without merit
* Post hearing, co intends to pursue Ellerton for fees, costs and monies owed to company from his time as executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.