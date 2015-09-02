BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.71
* Zynerba - top-line results from fab-c exploratory phase 2 clinical trial in pediatric patients with fragile x syndrome expected in q3 of 2017
Sept 2 Evotec AG
* Evotec and CHDI Foundation expand ongoing collaboration to fight Huntington's disease using Evotec's expanded capabilities and footprint
* CHDI will fund 55 full-time scientists at Evotec.
March 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it named former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson chief executive officer as the rare-disease drug maker looks to steady the ship following the exit of its top management.