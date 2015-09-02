BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
Sept 2 Halfords Group Plc
* Cycling sales in q2 to date have decreased against tough comparatives and, as such, are expected to be below current market expectations
* Trading in all other categories remains robust
* For first half, management anticipates retail gross margin to be at better end of previous full year guidance range
* Retail operating cost growth of circa 3 percent (previous full year guidance: 4 to 5 percent)
* Anticipates full year group profit before tax to be broadly in line with prevailing market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.