Sept 2 Diploma Plc

* Announces that Iain Henderson, chief operating officer of Diploma Plc has indicated his intention to step down from board

* Iain Henderson to step down from board at conclusion of AGM in January 2016

* After an orderly handover of responsibilities, he will retire from Diploma group on 31 March 2016.

* Iain's responsibilities will be re- allocated across wider leadership team and role of chief operating officer will not be replaced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: