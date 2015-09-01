UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Atria Oyj :
* Atria Finland to increase efficiency of chicken production at its Sahalahti plant
* Personnel negotiations regarding the content of the development project will be initiated immediately
* This would mean reduction of about 25 man-years
* Estimates that by eliminating overlaps and improving productivity, it could achieve annual savings of around 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million), which would materialise by end of Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.