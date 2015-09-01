BRIEF-Phoenitron holdings says FY loss of HK$234 mln
* Does not recommend any payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
Sept 1 War And Peace Media Group :
* H1 profit for period 61.4 million roubles ($943,744.24)versus 58.6 million roubles year ago
* H1 sales revenue 296.3 million roubles versus 273.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JuCQ9a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Does not recommend any payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
DETROIT, March 22 The cost to implement tough fuel-efficiency standards for cars imposed by the Obama administration for the first half of the next decade could be up to 40 percent lower than previously estimated using existing conventional technologies, according to a report from a nonprofit group released on Wednesday.