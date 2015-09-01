BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 GreenItaly1 SpA :
* Prima Vera SpA, notified Greenitaly1 that it signed a strategic partnership with Shangai Electric Building Energy Efficiency Co Ltd for cooperation in energy efficiency projects and LED illumination in the form of Energy Performance Contracting (EPC)
* Agreement starts from Aug. 31, 2015, and has a one year duration
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley