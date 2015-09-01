BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
Sept 1 Black Pearl SA :
* 3M&S GPM Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. buys 102,843 shares or 5.1 percent stake in company
OTTAWA, March 22 Canada plans to have its infrastructure bank, a key initiative set up to facilitate private financing for infrastructure projects, open for business by the end of the year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in his federal budget on Wednesday.