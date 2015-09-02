BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals FY operating revenues up 11.6 pct at 67.7 million euros
* FY operating revenues increased by 11.6 pct to 67.7 million euros ($72.89 million)
Sept 2 Diploma Plc :
* Reported revenues for year ending Sep.30, 2015 are expected to increase by about 9 pct
* The headwinds to organic growth identified at half year have continued and in certain cases strengthened
* On an underlying basis, after adjusting for currency effects and acquisitions, group revenues are expected to increase by about 1 pct
* Sees reduction of about 50 basis points in group operating margin for full year compared with first half figure
* Weakening of Canadian $ and Australian $ against US$ will impact next year's operating margins in healthcare businesses as existing currency hedging contracts expire
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.