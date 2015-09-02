Sept 2 Diploma Plc :

* Reported revenues for year ending Sep.30, 2015 are expected to increase by about 9 pct

* The headwinds to organic growth identified at half year have continued and in certain cases strengthened

* On an underlying basis, after adjusting for currency effects and acquisitions, group revenues are expected to increase by about 1 pct

* Sees reduction of about 50 basis points in group operating margin for full year compared with first half figure

* Weakening of Canadian $ and Australian $ against US$ will impact next year's operating margins in healthcare businesses as existing currency hedging contracts expire