Sept 2 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* Creditors' committee met on Sep. 2 to consider three final binding offers received from preferred bidders in terms of sales process

* Can confirm that business rescue practitioners will be announcing successful bidder during course of this week

* Business rescue plan will be published by mid-September 2015