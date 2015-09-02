BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Sept 2 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Creditors' committee met on Sep. 2 to consider three final binding offers received from preferred bidders in terms of sales process
* Can confirm that business rescue practitioners will be announcing successful bidder during course of this week
* Business rescue plan will be published by mid-September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing