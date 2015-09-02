Sept 2 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its Brazilian unit, Ezentis Energia SA, wins a new contract for various commercial services in the electrical area in Salvador, Feira de Santana and Serrinha for about 20 million euros ($23 million)

* Says 4-year contract was awarded by COELBA, an electricity distributor in the state of Bahia

