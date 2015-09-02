BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 2 Perma Fix Medical SA :
* Positive results of further tests for commercial scaling of Technetium-99m (tc-99m) with 6 curies of radiation
