BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 2 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Sells Altmarktkarree complex in Dresden
* Sold Altmarktkarree in Dresden, which contains around 320 apartments and 40 commercial units
* Buyer is Quantum Immobilien AG
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1NMOylO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Says approved issue of shares to Government of India against proposed capital infusion of INR 11.50 billion by way of preferential allotment Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nrWG3D) Further company coverage: