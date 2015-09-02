Sept 2 Trainers' House Oyj :

* District Court of Espoo has confirmed the restructuring programme of Trainers' House

* Says court's decision means new beginning for company

* Restructuring programme was prepared in good co-operation with debtors, administrator and other related parties

* In restructuring program all debts with ordinary priority, such as taxes and other public sector payments, will be repaid in full

