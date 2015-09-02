Sept 2 Zetadisplay Ab

* ZetaDisplay Sverige has signed a renewed and expanded 3-year framework agreement with the general agent for one of Europe's largest car manufacturers

* Estimates 2015 order to amount to about 5 million Swedish crowns ($591,401)

* Agreement covers delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing, with the associated services Source text for Eikon:

