BRIEF-Alexion appoints Ludwig Hantson as chief executive officer
Sept 2 Getinge
Getinge to strengthen competitiveness with a comprehensive transformation program focused on growth, efficiency and a new organization
Says sets new financial targets
Says targets annual EBITA improvement of >10%
Says targets are for 2016-2019 period
Says outlook for full-year 2015 remains unchanged
Says overall, program is expected to achieve an ebita improvement of SEK 2.5-3 billion by 2019
Says targets annual organic sales growth of 2-4%
Says aim is for dividend to correspond to 30-50% of net income
Target: >15% return on shareholders' equity
Target Cash conversion >70%
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-announces 48-week results from "Aurinia early urinary protein reduction predicts response study" of voclosporin for treatment of lupus nephritis