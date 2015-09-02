BRIEF-Shun Tak Holdings posts FY net loss of HK$587 mln
* Consolidated loss attributable to owners of company for year was HK$587 million (2015: profit of HK$745 million)
Sept 2 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Says signed leases with Wang Asia AB (Sushi & Dumplings) and Bassano Konsult HB (Ekologisk mat) in Annedal totaling 111 m² and annual rental value of 282,000 Swedish crowns
* Occupancy is to take place in November 2015
* HEBA has also signed rental agreements with Wang Asia AB and Svensk Fastighetsbyrå in Norra Djurgårdsstaden totaling 132 m² and annual rental value of 343,000 crowns
* Occupancy is planned for autumn 2016 Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund which has a major stake in the London Stock Exchange, (LSE) will continue to support the London exchange whether or not merger talks with Deutsche Boerse go ahead, its CEO said in London on Monday.