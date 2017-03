Sept 2 Drax Group Plc :

* Initiation of proceedings for judicial review

* Infinis Energy Plc have today initiated proceedings for a judicial review of notice period given by HM Treasury

* Basis of this review is that exemption was removed without application of an appropriate notice period, as notice given was only 24 days

* Companies ask court to consider a reasonable and proportionate notice period for withdrawal of such renewable support