Sept 2 Qumak SA :

* Signs 872,685 zloty ($231,700) gross deal with the Polish Treasury - National Water Management and the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management - National Research Institute

* The deal is for the ISOK system integration and addition of new features

* This agreement is the continuation of the contract signed on Aug. 29, 2013, for the design and implementation of the ISOK system (an IT system for protection of the country against extraordinary threats) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)