Sept 2 BG Group Plc :

* Recommended cash and share offer for company to be made by Royal Dutch Shell has received unconditional merger clearance from European Commission

* Pre-conditions and conditions to combination are set out in announcement of proposed offer released on April 8, 2015

* Proposed transaction will also require support from both BG Group and Shell shareholders