Sept 2 Alcatel-lucent :

* Alcatel-Lucent and Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. announce results of Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. tender offer process under terms announced on 31 July 2015

* Announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. has accepted for purchase an aggregate principal amount of $300.0 million of its outstanding $1.0 billion 6.750 pct senior notes due 2020

* Expected settlement date for tender offer is 4 September 2015