Sept 2 EMED Mining Public Ltd

* Update on its continued progress towards re-start of its Riotinto Copper Project

* Company has completed remaining site development for Phase 1 ahead of schedule

* First concentrate production was achieved on 31 July 2015

* Existing plant and infrastructure refurbishment for phase 1 resulted in confirmed capex savings of US$62 million

* Is also in process of conducting new geophysics and drill testing on some of anomalies within wider region

* Reached agreements with interested parties to dispose of its exploration assets in Slovakia and Cyprus

