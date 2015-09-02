Sept 2 Storebrand Asa
* Jan Erik Saugestad has been appointed new executive vice
president asset management in the Storebrand Group and CEO of
the subsidiary Storebrand Asset Management AS
* He takes over the position from Staffan Hansén, who has
taken the position as Executive Vice President for the customer
front in Sweden
* Saugestad comes from the position of CIO in Storebrand
Asset Management and he has been the acting Executive Vice
President for Asset Management since July 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)