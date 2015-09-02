BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
Sept 2 Catella AB :
* In its market tracker for September, entitled sustainable real estate funds, Catella addresses question of why these particular investments have grown slowly in recent years
* "We anticipate a volume in Europe of some 850 million euros ($959 million) by mid-2016 finding its way into newly-designed sustainable real estate funds" says Dr. Thomas Beyerle, Head of Group Research at Catella Source text: bit.ly/1NWX68O
* Says approved issue of shares to Government of India against proposed capital infusion of INR 11.50 billion by way of preferential allotment Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nrWG3D) Further company coverage: