Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 2 O2I SA :
* H1 revenue 21.9 million euros ($24.7 million) versus 21.4 million euros previous year
* Sees growth in profitability in FY 2015
* Sees growth in profitability in FY 2015
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order